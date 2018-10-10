Teenager injured in officer-involved shooting in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, LA (WAFB) - An officer-involved shooting in Lafayette left a 17-year-old boy recovering in a hospital Wednesday morning.
Shots were reportedly fired around 8 p.m. Tuesday off Cora street near University Boulevard. WAFB’s Lafayette news partner KATC reports police were responding to “criminal activity” in the area.
The victim's family says the boy underwent surgery and was listed in stable condition.
Authorities have not said what led the officer to fire his weapon, but witnesses say they heard up to four gunshots.
The Louisiana State Police is leading the shooting investigation.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.