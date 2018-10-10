Starbucks announces new backup childcare and senior care benefits

Starbucks announces new backup childcare and senior care benefits
October 10, 2018 at 6:22 AM CDT - Updated October 10 at 6:24 AM

(WAFB) - On top of raising minimum wage, Starbucks wants to ensure family-wellness.

The Seattle based coffee chain recently announced it has joined with Care.com to offer the new benefit called Care@Work, an online service connecting families and caregivers.

The new benefit offers employees to get ten subsidized backup care days for children or elders.

SEE ALSO: Starbucks is paying employees to work at local nonprofits

Workers can choose to pay $1 for in-home care of kids or elders, or $5 a day for each child at a center. After the ten days, workers pay for the full cost of services provided by Care.com.

Employees will also receive a free premium membership to Care.com, and be able to speak to its senior advisers at no charge.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.