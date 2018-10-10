Son of former LA Supreme Court Justice charged with human trafficking set for arraignment

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The son of the retired Chief Justice of The Louisiana Supreme Court is set to be arraigned Wednesday on a human trafficking charge.
Pascal Calogero III, 59, is accused of conspiring with others to traffic a 14-year-old Metairie girl during May of last year.
Federal investigators said Calogero III engaged in prostitution dates with the victim and drove her to dates with others.
He is also accused of negotiating prices and arranging times for other dates.
His lawyers had no comment on the case.
