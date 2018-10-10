Some coastal areas seeing higher than normal tide flooding

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -As Hurricane Michael heads towards Florida, some coastal areas here are seeing higher than normal tide flooding.
High tide was at 4 a.m. Wednesday.
On Tuesday, waters were so high in Venetian Isles that some highways and roads were forced to close, and cars had to park elsewhere.
Venetian Isles is outside of the Orleans Parish flood protection system which is why many of the homes and buildings are built on pilings.
Now that Hurricane Michael is closer to making landfall, residents should see the winds that caused this tidal flooding shift and drive the water out.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.