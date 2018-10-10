SEC Week 5: TV Schedule and Kickoff Times

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Saturday is week five in the SEC and there is a big game in Tiger Stadium.
No. 12 LSU will host No. 2 Georgia in the SEC Game of the Week.
Another game to keep an eye on is Texas A&M at South Carolina. The Aggies are tied with LSU for second in the West with a 2-1 conference record, while the Gamecocks (2-2) are trying to keep pace with Georgia (3-0), Florida (2-1) and Kentucky (2-1) in the East.
Heading into this weekend’s play, Alabama continues to lead the West and Georgia sits atop the SEC East.
SATURDAY’S SEC SCHEDULE
Tennessee (2-3, 0-2 SEC) at Auburn (4-2, 1-2 SEC)
11 a.m. • SEC Network
Auburn, AL • Jordan-Hare Stadium
Florida (5-1, 3-1 SEC) at Vanderbilt (3-3, 0-2 SEC)
11 a.m. • ESPN
Nashville, TN • Vanderbilt Stadium
Georgia (6-0, 4-0 SEC) at LSU (5-1, 2-1 SEC)
2:30 p.m. • CBS
Baton Rouge, LA • Tiger Stadium
Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1 SEC) at South Carolina (3-2, 2-2 SEC)
2:30 p.m. • SEC Network
Columbia, SC • Williams-Brice Stadium
Missouri (3-2, 0-2 SEC) at Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC)
6 p.m. • ESPN
Tuscaloosa, AL • Bryant-Denny Stadium
Ole Miss (4-2, 0-2 SEC) at Arkansas (1-5, 0-3 SEC)
6:30 p.m. • SEC Network
Little Rock, AR • War Memorial Stadium
Open Date: Kentucky (5-1, 3-1 SEC); Mississippi State (4-2, 1-2 SEC)
