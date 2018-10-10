Report: Gretna teacher accused of illicit sexual conduct with student

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A teacher and baseball coach at a Gretna High School was arrested Tuesday on accusations of illicit sexual contact involving a female student, according to a report by our partners NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.
Kim Minor, 60, who works at Thomas Jefferson High School, was booked with the misdemeanor charge of prohibited sexual contact between an educator and a student, according to the report.
He was released Wednesday on a $1,000 bond.
Grenta Police will hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. regarding the arrest.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.