Report: Gretna teacher accused of illicit sexual conduct with student
October 10, 2018 at 11:23 AM CDT - Updated October 10 at 12:17 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A teacher and baseball coach at a Gretna High School was arrested Tuesday on accusations of illicit sexual contact involving a female student, according to a report by our partners NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.

Kim Minor, 60, who works at Thomas Jefferson High School, was booked with the misdemeanor charge of prohibited sexual contact between an educator and a student, according to the report.

He was released Wednesday on a $1,000 bond.

Grenta Police will hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. regarding the arrest.

