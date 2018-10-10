Raising the ‘Barre’ with low impact, strength training

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
If you’re looking to strengthen and tone your muscles, build endurance or gain flexibility, you might benefit from a Pure Barre class.
The Baton Rouge Pure Barre fitness studio is located at 3033 Perkins Road, in the popular Perkins Road overpass area of the city, right by I-10, less than a half mile west of the Acadian Thruway.
BATON ROUGE PURE BARRE
- 3033 Perkins Road, Suite B
Pure Barre is a collection of 45 to 50 minute total body workouts using a series of low impact, isometric movements that are designed to produce results.
You’ll use the ballet barre and other light equipment as you move through class, focusing on different areas of your body. According to a description on the Pure Barre’s website, “your muscles will shake.”
Owner of the Baton Rouge Pure Barre location, Rebecca Lemoine, will talk to WAFB’s Get Fit Red Stick Facebook group on Wednesday, October 10 in a live interview at 4 p.m. to give us a look inside ballet inspired fitness studio.
“I learned how powerful Pure Barre is by taking and teaching classes. As an instructor, I see clients who are giving 150% because they have a true reason and intention for working so hard," said Lemoine.
“Yes-we offer low-impact, full-body workouts, but Pure Barre is so much more. It is a fitness craze unlike any other. With a transformed body and a clear head in under an hour - it doesn’t get much better."
Pure Barre offers traditional and cardio classes and are described as gentle enough for people new to exercise, but also challenging enough for serious athletes.
Men and women of all fitness levels are welcome in all Pure Barre classes.
TRADITIONAL CLASS
- Improves flexibility and strength
CARDIO CLASS
- Helps you build endurance
REFORM CLASS
- Resistance-based strength training (Mix of pilates using sliders)
Pure Barre classes are designed to make attendees stronger, more toned and more flexible. Floor exercises with light handheld weights build arm strength, and barre exercises improve your thighs, seat, and back. The class ends with ab exercises and a cool down routine.
To try a free week of Pure Barre or sign up for a month of introductory classes, call 225-300-8872 or email batonrouge@purebarre.com.
