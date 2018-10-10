Prairieville daycare shuts down until next court hearing

PRAIRIEVILLE, LA (WAFB) - An Ascension Parish daycare that has been at the center of a recent court battle has shut down.
Employees with the Alphabet Soup daycare center told WAFB on October 10 the daycare will remain closed at least until its next court battle.
The Louisiana Department of Education revoked the license from the facility in February after allegations that the daycare threatened the well-being of the children.
A Baton Rouge judge denied an appeal on October 9 from the owners of Alphabet Soup to remain open despite the revoked license.
The daycare first closed in late September 2018 after a judge ordered the owners to shut down.
