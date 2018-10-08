Orgeron thinks ‘Everybody is gunning for LSU’ in 2018

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With a No. 5 ranking comes envy from others, and a “want” to beat the big names in the SEC. LSU learned that the hard way this past Saturday, losing at Florida. The Tigers dropped to No. 13 after the 27-19 loss to the Gators.
“I thought their crowd was electric. Those guys came to play. They obviously they played their best game, we didn’t. Everybody’s going to gun for LSU, we’re a top tier school, we know that, we got to get used to that. And then you have great athletes at every school, especially in the SEC. You can go to a school, there’s first round picks all over the place. Makes it fun, you’re coaching 18 to 22 year old young men, sometimes they’re going to be up, sometimes they’re not, sometimes they’re going to make mistakes. So I love college football,” said Ed Orgeron.
LSU has to lick those wounds quickly, with No. 2 Georgia coming to town this weekend.
“We have to quit shooting ourselves in the foot. We get a big first down, we got a holding penalty. Turnovers. We go down the field and we get some sacks. Any time you get one or two sacks it’s hard to score. They get a negative plays. We had 11 tackles for loss against us. So now we have to eliminate the negative plays, protect the quarterback better, sustain drives, and not have penalties that end the drive,” said Orgeron.
