New bill aims to keep guns out of hands of accused abusers

Morrell also added a few new provisions to the law. Now, a convicted or accused abuser has to tell a judge in open court how many guns they own and where they’re located. Sheriff’s office deputies are tasked with removing them within 48 hours. East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore says this gives agencies more teeth to act. “It’s not the gun that pulls the trigger, it’s the person,” Moore said. “So taking that gun away is, surely for a lot of people, significant for us and hopefully helps the victim have some peace of mind.”