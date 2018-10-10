Multiple agencies investigating possible explosion in Denham Springs

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
At least one person is hurt after a reported explosion in Livingston Parish Wednesday evening. Multiple agencies are on scene at the Parc at Denham Springs Apartments located off of LA-16 in Denham Springs.
Photos sent to WAFB 9 News from viewers show crime tape in front of the apartment complex.
The initial 911 call came in around 2 p.m. Wednesday. The State Fire Marshal’s office arrived on scene around 4 p.m. to investigate.
Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says one person is in custody. An investigation is ongoing.
