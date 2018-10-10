Metro council discusses appointment of permanent airport director

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Metro Council is meeting Wednesday night. Among the items on their agenda is the question of who will be the aviation director at the Baton Rouge Metro Airport.
Michael Edwards has been serving as interim director as the search for a permanent director went on.
Some residents and council members say the process of appointing a new director has been a bit of a mess. Councilwoman Barbara Freiberg says another national search should be conducted before appointing someone to fill the position.
Also Wednesday night, the metro council approved a bike share program.
