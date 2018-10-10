LSVI celebrates White Cane Safety Day

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Downtown Wednesday, dozens from the Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired (LSVI) gathered for White Cane Safety Day.
The event celebrates the freedom and mobility that a cane allows those impaired to have. Students from the school say for them, it’s about becoming comfortable with their cane both physically and mentally.
“Blindness or being visually impaired or hearing impaired is not anything that will keep us from doing everything. We view it as kinda' like a gift so that we can show the public that we’re just as able to do stuff as normal people,” said Taylor Franks, a student at LSVI.
One activity tried to educate attendees about what it’s like to rely on a cane to get around.
