LSU to celebrate grand opening of Nicholson Gateway Friday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU has a ribbon cutting planned for Friday for their newly opened Nicholson Gateway Development, a 28-acre site between West Chimes Street and Skip Bertman Drive. The ceremony is planned for Friday, October 12 at 2 p.m.
Nicholson Gateway features 763 apartment units for more than 1,500 students, with lounge spaces, study areas, community gathering locations, and 50,500 square feet of retail space. Retailers include Matherne’s Market, Frutta Bowls, The Simple Greek, Wendy’s, Private Stock Apparel, and a Baton Rouge General Express Care clinic.
The student-centered development was built in response to demand for on-campus housing and supports student success by improving campus living for students. LSU officials say research shows that students who live on campus have better GPAs and higher chances of graduating.
What Does the Project Include?
- 1,529 beds, a mix of undergraduate and graduate housing
- 50,500 square feet of campus-focused retail space
- 8,500 square feet of University Recreation space
- 1,550 new surface and garage parking spaces
Added to Community
- 700 construction jobs
- 125 new, permanent jobs
- Enhanced game day experience
- Advanced LSU’s relationship to downtown Baton Rouge
- Improved Nicholson Drive traffic patterns, pedestrian friendliness, and visual beauty
- Created a new campus entry point
