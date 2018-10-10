Live After Five hosts Beatles tribute night this Friday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Get ready for “A Hard Day’s Night” during this Friday’s Live After Five! event.
The band Abbey Road LIVE! is slated to headline the popular community event Oct. 12 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at City Hall Plaza in downtown Baton Rouge.
You’re encouraged to come decked out in any Beatles-themed wear, and those with the best costume can enter a costume contest.
“We think it will be fun to host a band from Athens on the weekend of the Georgia game,” said Lauren Lambert-Tompkins, the Managing Director of the Downtown Business Association. “The downtown hotels are completely booked, and we’re excited to show off all Baton Rouge has to offer to Georgia fans.”
You can find more information here.
The Downtown Business Association is organizing a British Invasion Pub Crawl to follow the concert. The crawl features downtown bars and restaurants including: Jolie Pearl, Manship Theatre Bar, Tsunami Sushi, Capital City Grill, Hilton Capitol Center’s Kingfish Grill and Lounge, Happy’s Irish Pub, The Watermark Hotel’s The Gregory, Schlittz and Giggles, Bengal Tap Room and Huey’s Bar. Click here for more details.
Live After Five features a spring and fall season of six shows each. This year’s fall season continues every Friday until the final show on Nov. 2.
