Lawsuit accuses Angola prison of dangerous medical policies

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A lawsuit accused Angola Prison officials of dangerous medical policies.
The suit claims the polices have caused “death and suffering” at the Louisiana State Penitentiary.
Lawyers said the prison lacks enough doctors, nurses, and medical funding.
The lawsuit also claimed that delays in treatment have killed numerous inmates.
The Southern Poverty Law Center and The American Civil Liberties Union filed on behalf of the inmates at the facility in 2015.
