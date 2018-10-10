The Latest: Troopers stopped limo in deadly crash in August

FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2018, file photo, a limousine, left, has landed in the woods following a fatal crash in Schoharie, N.Y. Kim Lisinicchia tells CBS in an interview aired on Wednesday, Oct. 10, that her husband, Scott, had stated several times that he needed a different vehicle but then trusted the company's assurances that its "cars were all right." (Tom Heffernan Sr. via AP, File) (Tom Heffernan Sr.)