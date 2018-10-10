IT’S A BOY! Greg Meriwether, wife welcome ‘little miracle’

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - IT’S A BOY!
WAFB anchor, Greg Meriwether, and his wife, Melissa, welcomed a baby boy into the world Wednesday afternoon at 12:20 p.m.
The couple’s firstborn, Jack Lewis Meriwether, weighs 5 lbs 4 oz.
“Melissa and I are thrilled at this little miracle and gift from God!” Greg said. “We have relied on our faith, family, and friends all along this wonderful journey to start a family. We are truly blessed.”
Greg says both mom and baby are doing great.
“Children really are a gift and we could not thank everyone enough for the prayers and support,” Greg said. “Jack Lewis Meriwether will be a terrific addition to WAFB family, arriving just in time for Station Babies!”
“Station Babies” is an annual series of commercials aired around the Christmas holidays that feature the children of WAFB employees. Greg will be taking a brief period of time off from work to help his wife and spoil their newborn!
