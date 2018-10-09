Hurricane Michael causes flooding in Louisiana ahead of landfall

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Conditions from Hurricane Michael are adding to already elevated water levels, causing Louisiana residents outside flood protection zones to see high water and flooding Tuesday (Oct. 9).
Many highways and roads were passable only by truck or SUV Tuesday afternoon, as southern Louisiana experienced some early impact from the storm. While most of the metro area is high and dry, roads in areas like Venetian Isles are covered with water.
Mia Bournes, a Venetian Isles resident said the sight of flooded streets is nothing new.
“Not surprised at all," Bournes said. “We know what to do and when to get out.”
The water started rising Monday night and has created issues for many residents, according to P.J.. McIntyre of the Venetian Isles Homeowners Association.
“It hampers everyone including medical staff, EMS,” McIntyre said.
Other major highways in the area -- like Highway 11 at Irish Bayou -- were almost impassable.
On the north shore, streets in the Palm Lakes subdivision are also covered with water. Palm Lakes resident Henry Sollberger said he knows the drill all too well and drives slowly and is carful not to harm others with his truck’s wake.
“This is my fourth home here. [I] lost one during Katrina,” Sollberger said.
The parish brought in high-water vehicles to assist with rescues if needed, but so far they have not been necessary. Many blame coastal erosion for the area’s tendency to flood.
“Before Katrina we never had this," McIntyre said. "Now since Katrina tore the island apart, you see it instantly,” McIntyre said.
Despite the problems the high water has caused, residents are clear in their relief that’s all their dealing with, instead of the hurricane itself.
"It would’ve been a world of trouble again,” Bournes said.
Venetial Isles residents are expecting to see the water to continue to rise through Tuesday evening and are working with the city to raise some of their lower roads in the future.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.