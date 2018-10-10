Health department to hold one-day flu shot clinics throughout Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health announced the locations of one-day vaccination clinics ahead of flu season.
The clinics will allow patients to get a flu shot for little to no cost.
These community flu clinics are open to the public, and walk-ups are welcome. The department suggests wearing short or loose-fitting sleeves and to bring your private insurance, Medicaid or Medicare card with you. If you don’t have insurance, the shot will cost $10.
“Getting vaccinated not only protects you from the flu, but it also protects those around you, including those who are more vulnerable to serious flu illness,” said Dr. Frank Welch, immunization director for the Louisiana Department of Health. “A flu shot is your best defense in both reducing your chances of getting the flu and spreading it.”
In Louisiana last year, there were more than 15,000 hospitalizations and more than 1,600 deaths from the flu. Of those deaths, 5 were pediatric deaths, according to the department of health.
The first one-day clinic is scheduled for October 17 while the final one is slated for November 14.
You can find the listing of all the clinics below as well on the department of health’s website. You can also use the HealthMap Vaccine Finder to locate other clinics offering immunizations.
- 11/10/2018 Joe Brown Park 5601 Read Blvd.New Orleans, LA 70127 (9 a.m. to 12 p.m.)
- 10/29/2018 East Baton Rouge Parish Health Unit353 North 12th St.Baton Rouge, LA 70802 (7 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- 10/22/2018 Warren J. Harang Jr. Municipal Auditorium310 North Canal Blvd.Thibodaux, LA 70301 (3 p.m. to 7p.m.)
- 10/25/2018 Lafayette Parish Health Unit220 W. Willow St. Building ALafayette, LA, 70501 (8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.)
- 10/31/2018 Calcasieu Parish Health Unit3236 Kirkman St.Lake Charles, LA 70601 (7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.)
- 10/25/2018 Winn Parish Health Unit301 W. Main St., Suite 101Winnfield, LA 71483 (8 a.m. to 3p.m.)
- 10/17/2018 Vernon Parish Health Unit406 Fertitta Blvd.Leesville, LA 71446 (8 a.m. to 3p.m.)
- 10/18/2018 Grant Parish Health Unit340 A. Webb Smith Dr.Colfax, LA 71417 (8 a.m. to 3p.m.)
- 10/23/2018 Rapides Parish Health Unit5604A Coliseum Blvd.Alexandria, LA 71303 (8 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
- 10/24/2018 LaSalle Parish Health Unit1673 North Second St.Jena, LA 71342 (8 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
- 10/25/2018 Catahoula Parish Health Unit200 Third St.Jonesville, LA 71343 (8 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
- 10/25/2018 Avoyelles Parish Health Unit657 Government St.Marksville, LA 71351 (8 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
- 10/30/2018 Concordia Parish Health Unit905 Mickey Gilley Ave.Ferriday, LA 71334 (8 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
- 10/30/2018 Bunkie Parish Health Unit406 Walnut St.Bunkie, LA 71322 (8 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
- 11/2/2018 Ouachita Parish Health Unit1650 Desiard St.Monroe, LA 71201 (Drive–Through Clinic) (1 p.m. to 6 p.m.)
- 11/14/2018 Florida Parishes Arena1301 N.W. Central Ave.Amite, LA 70422 (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.)
