Group pushes for new ordinance to protect renters from retaliation

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - From leaky roofs and collapsing ceilings to mold and even critters, the list of problems plaguing some Baton Rouge renters is endless, but even worse than those horrible living conditions is not having anywhere to turn. It’s a reality for many folks who have no other choice but to live in unlivable conditions for fear of what may happen if they come forward, but one group is on a mission to make a change.
Councilwoman Donna Collins-Lewis and the Foundation for Louisiana are leading the charge to craft an anti-retaliation ordinance in the city to protect renters who reach out for help.
“Sometimes, renters just can’t do any better and are living in these conditions and they’re afraid to say something about it or to take action,” said Collins-Lewis.
The main focus is to prohibit landlords from retaliating against renters who report code violations and to hold those who do accountable. “So if a tenant reported some issues with an apartment complex or a house or wherever they were renting from and the city took action in terms of code violations that the landlord couldn’t come back and retaliate against the tenant. They would have to have a real reason to evict them,” Collins-Lewis added.
The group hosted a meeting Tuesday night at the McKinley Alumni Center to address the problem and arm renters with valuable information. Collins-Lewis says currently, there are no state laws against unnecessary evictions and that forces some people to settle. It’s not the first time a similar effort has been brought before the council, but Collins-Lewis is hoping this time, the proposal will stick.
“This was something that was worked on from the council level probably a couple of years ago, but didn’t really go anywhere, so we want to make sure it’s balanced in the whole ordinance, but we do want to do something to be able to protect renters,” Collins-Lewis said.
The group has been working for the past six months to create an ordinance and they hope to place something before the council by the end of the year.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.