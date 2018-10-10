Group pushes for new ordinance to protect renters from retaliation

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - From leaky roofs and collapsing ceilings to mold and even critters, the list of problems plaguing some Baton Rouge renters is endless, but even worse than those horrible living conditions is not having anywhere to turn. It’s a reality for many folks who have no other choice but to live in unlivable conditions for fear of what may happen if they come forward, but one group is on a mission to make a change.