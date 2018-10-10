Gotcha CEO shares vision for bike share program in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Two weeks ago, the Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s office announced Gotcha as their choice to run a ride-share program in the city-parish. The plan is to place 500 of those bikes across 50 different locations. On Wednesday, the company’s CEO shared his vision for Baton Rouge.
“Our goal is decrease the number of single-use vehicles that you’d have in a community like Baton Rouge. The real way of doing that is give people that choice. We feel that our Gotcha e-bike will do that. It allows you to interact with the community and commute with ease,” said Sean Flood, founder and CEO of Gotcha.
The bikes are expected to be up and ready to ride in early 2019. Wednesday night, the metro council is expected to vote on the bikes.
