Gonzales property manager arrested for setting commercial building on fire

GONZALES, LA (WAFB) - A Gonzales man was arrested for setting an occupied commercial building on fire because he was “having a bad day,” according to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal.
Rodney Dunn, 59, was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Wednesday, October 10, on one count of Aggravated Arson.
LAOSFM deputies were contacted by the Gonzales Fire Department to help investigate a Tuesday evening fire at a two-story commercial building, located at East Railroad near N Burnside Avenue.
Deputie said the building contained multiple businesses with at least eight occupants inside at the time of the fire.
Investigators located surveillance video that showed Dunn, the property manager, setting the fire.
Authorities said Dunn confessed to setting the fire because he was “having a bad day.”
