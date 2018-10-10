FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summertime temperature to drop this week

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It’s likely that most folks would agree summer weather has definitely overstayed its welcome, as we’re rounding the bend toward mid October! One more day of afternoon temperatures pushing into the upper 80s before the much anticipated cold front slides through southeast Louisiana and southeast Mississippi tonight and early tomorrow with a pleasantly noticeable change.
In the meantime this afternoon, we’re looking at partly cloudy skies and only an isolated (20%) coverage of showers/storms. A high of 88 degrees.
Overnight will be mostly fair and cooler with a low dropping into the low/mid 60s. Tomorrow, we’ll have sunny skies and nice – light northerly winds with a high only in the lower 80s.
Hurricane Michael is still an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane as it heads closer to the Florida panhandle. Highest sustained winds are now 145 mph as the storm moves to the NNE at 14 mph. Michael is expected to make landfall by early afternoon. The core of this dangerous hurricane is closing in on the Florida Panhandle as it remains 60 miles SSW of Panama City and 65 miles WSW of Apalachicola.
Life-threatening storm surge, hurricane force winds and heavy rainfall is imminent. Tropical storm force winds extend out from the center of the hurricane 175 miles.
We’ve got an app! Download our First Alert Weather app for the latest in local weather.
More on Hurricane Michael
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.