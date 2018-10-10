FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summertime temperature to drop this week

Hurricane Michael is still an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane as it heads closer to the Florida panhandle. Highest sustained winds are now 145 mph as the storm moves to the NNE at 14 mph. Michael is expected to make landfall by early afternoon. The core of this dangerous hurricane is closing in on the Florida Panhandle as it remains 60 miles SSW of Panama City and 65 miles WSW of Apalachicola.