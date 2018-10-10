FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet Wednesday morning ahead of this week’s cold front

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Good Morning! An overall quiet mid-week Wednesday morning throughout southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. Temperatures are starting out in the low to mid 70s, and Thursday we will wake temperatures some 8 to 10 degrees cooler! Otherwise, we’re looking at generally partly cloudy skies for Wednesday and only a 30 percent coverage of showers and storms. A high will wind up – for one more day – into the upper 80s.
Overnight will be mostly fair and noticeably cooler with a low dropping into the low to mid 60s. Tomorrow, we’ll have sunny skies and light northerly winds with a high of 83 degrees.
Hurricane Michael is now an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane as it heads closer to the Florida panhandle. Michael’s highest sustained winds are now 140 mph, moving to the north at 13 mph. The storm is expected to make landfall by early afternoon.
