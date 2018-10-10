FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet Wednesday morning ahead of this week’s cold front

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Good Morning! An overall quiet mid-week Wednesday morning throughout southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. Temperatures are starting out in the low to mid 70s, and Thursday we will wake temperatures some 8 to 10 degrees cooler! Otherwise, we’re looking at generally partly cloudy skies for Wednesday and only a 30 percent coverage of showers and storms. A high will wind up – for one more day – into the upper 80s.