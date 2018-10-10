FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First fall cool front to arrive overnight

The weekend is shaping up to be a fine one, with mostly sunny skies on Saturday and fair to partly cloudy skies on Sunday. Saturday morning will open with daybreak temperatures in the upper 50s for the Capital City, with an afternoon high around 80° to the lower 80s. Sunday does warm up a bit, with a morning start in the low to mid 60s for the metro area and an afternoon high in the mid 80s. In fact, we can’t rule out a spotty shower or two on Sunday afternoon, but that looks to be the exception rather than the rule.