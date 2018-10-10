FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First fall cool front to arrive overnight

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - With maximum sustained winds estimated at 155 mph at landfall earlier Wednesday, Hurricane Michael ranks as the fourth strongest storm to make landfall in the United States. It’s also the latest of the four and the only one to hit in October.
If there’s any “good news” with Michael, it’s that it’s moving quickly inland. While that will mean hurricane and tropical storm force winds extending deep into Georgia, the system should be moving fast enough that rain totals and flooding will not be overly excessive.
For south Louisiana, Wednesday has been a relatively mild day. More importantly for coastal communities, winds are now flowing out of the northwest and north, a pattern that will continue into Thursday. That’s good news for those communities dealing with wind-driven high water. Northerly winds will help drain these areas over the next 24 to 48 hours.
But the really big weather story for the WAFB area is the arrival of much cooler air overnight and into Thursday. The First Alert Forecast calls for morning starts in the upper 50s to low 60s for Thursday under clear skies. It will be a sunny Thursday afternoon and much less humid, with highs around 80° to the lower 80s. Finally, some real autumn weather!
Friday morning starts off even cooler, with sunrise temperatures in the low 50s for the Red Stick! It’s sunshine for Friday afternoon as well with a highs around 80°.
The weekend is shaping up to be a fine one, with mostly sunny skies on Saturday and fair to partly cloudy skies on Sunday. Saturday morning will open with daybreak temperatures in the upper 50s for the Capital City, with an afternoon high around 80° to the lower 80s. Sunday does warm up a bit, with a morning start in the low to mid 60s for the metro area and an afternoon high in the mid 80s. In fact, we can’t rule out a spotty shower or two on Sunday afternoon, but that looks to be the exception rather than the rule.
A reinforcing cold front arrives early Monday. Add in a 20 percent chance of rain on Monday with that frontal passage. After a morning start in the mid and upper 60s, Monday afternoon tops out in the upper 70s to near 80° with clearing skies into the evening. And after that, it’s just good looking fall weather days. The First Alert extended outlook from Tuesday through next Saturday keeps Baton Rouge metro area highs below 80° through that entire run of days.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.