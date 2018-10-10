Emergency officials respond to fire at Aspens Apartments

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Firefighters are responding to a fire at the Aspens Apartments on Lobdell Boulevard Wednesday afternoon.
The call went out just before 3 p.m. at the Aspens Apartments, located at 2022 Lobdell Blvd. near Tom Drive.
A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department says the fire is affecting one building at the complex, possibly four units inside the building. EMS is treating one person on the scene, who is not believed to be a resident, for smoke inhalation. Officials believe the person was trying to assist residents during the fire.
