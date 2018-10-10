District attorney won’t seek death penalty in case of slain NOPD officer

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against the man accused of killing NOPD Officer Marcus McNeil last year, according to the District Attorney’s office.
Darren Bridges, 31, is accused of shooting McNeil in New Orleans East on Oct. 13, 2017 near Cindy Place and the Interstate 10 Service Road.
Cannizzaro issued the following statement regarding the Bridges case:
“Our decision to take the death penalty off the table in this case in no way diminishes the heinous nature of this defendant’s crime. The killing of a police officer will always be treated as one of the most serious offenses anyone in Louisiana can commit, and we are determined to prosecute this case of first-degree murder to the fullest extent. Officer McNeil’s family understands and endorsed pursuing this as a non-capital case, in order to reduce the many years of delay that would accompany a death penalty effort. Our prosecutors will work diligently to bring a swifter measure of justice for their loved one.”
