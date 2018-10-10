Denham Springs High band director no longer with school after alleged sexual misconduct in Texas

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA (WAFB) - The band director at Denham Springs High School is no longer employed with the school, Livingston Parish Public Schools officials confirmed Tuesday night.
Vince Fortado is no longer an employee at the high school and Carlye Latas, the assistant director of bands, has been promoted to band director. According to the school’s website, Latas also teaches fine arts survey.
Fortado was placed on administrative leave in September following reports of alleged sexual misconduct with a student at a school he previously worked at in Texas.
While school officials confirmed Fortado is no longer employed, they did not say whether he was fired or resigned.
Fortado’s attorney, Jill Craft, says he has not received a termination letter as of Tuesday night and that he fully disclosed the alleged incident in Texas, as well as signed a full waiver to allow the school to obtain his file from Texas.
