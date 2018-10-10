1 dead after train crashes into 18-wheeler in Tangipahoa Parish

One person was killed in a train accident in Tangipahoa Parish. (TPSO)
By Rachael Thomas | October 10, 2018 at 3:49 PM CDT - Updated October 10 at 4:47 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a wreck involving an Amtrak train and an 18-wheeler in Fluker.

TPSO officials say the incident happened around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 10 at the railroad crossing at Highway 51 across from Kent Enterprise.

One person is dead as a result of the wreck. There were 98 passengers on the train at the time of the wreck. Some minor injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

