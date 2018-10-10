1 dead after train crashes into 18-wheeler in Tangipahoa Parish

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a wreck involving an Amtrak train and an 18-wheeler in Fluker.
TPSO officials say the incident happened around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 10 at the railroad crossing at Highway 51 across from Kent Enterprise.
One person is dead as a result of the wreck. There were 98 passengers on the train at the time of the wreck. Some minor injuries were reported.
The investigation is ongoing.
