Crews investigate arson after vacant house fire near Garden District

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Baton Rouge officials are investigating an arson after they say a house was destroyed in an early Wednesday morning fire.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, crews responded to a report of a house fire at Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive near Terrace Avenue.
Firefighters arrived where they found the rear of the home engulfed in flames. BRFD said the house was vacant and no injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at 225-354-1419.
