100 Black Women of Baton Rouge hold panel discussion on domestic violence

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Powerful testimony was heard Tuesday night in the fight against domestic violence.
100 Black Women of Baton Rouge hosted a panel discussion on the issue. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and black women are more likely to be victimized than any other race. The panel of experts included Angela Gabriel. In 2017, she was shot six times by her boyfriend while she was taking a bath. She’s now paralyzed from the chest down. Angela says domestic violence can happen to anyone.
“I thought that I was tough enough, and aggressive enough, smart enough, independent enough not to get myself in a situation like this, and here it is now. I’m in a wheel chair,” Gabriel said.
The mother of four uses her powerful story to inspire other victims and spread awareness. She also speaks to men at city court who’ve been convicted of domestic violence crimes.
