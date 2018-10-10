Baton Rouge first responders head to Florida ahead of Hurricane Michael

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Some first responders in Baton Rouge are headed to Florida ahead of Hurricane Michael.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department says the Louisiana Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Task Force 2 Team has been requested to help in Florida. The team will leave from BRFD Headquarters Wednesday morning. The team also recently responded to the Carolinas for Hurricane Florence.
The team will consist of Swift Water and Structural Collapse members.
More information will be released Wednesday.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.