White Beans, Greens and Hocks Stew

Presoak dried beans overnight in cold water. Drain and rinse beans before cooking then set aside. In a 2-gallon stockpot, add ham hocks and diced bacon along with 1 gallon of chicken stock. Bring to a rolling boil and reduce to simmer. Cover and cook 1–1½ hours or until ham hocks are falling apart. Strain, reserving meats and 1½ quarts of stock. Remove fat and bones from the ham hocks, reserving meat and set aside. In a 1-gallon, heavy-bottomed pot, heat vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Add onions, celery, bell peppers, sliced garlic and bay leaf. Sauté 2–3 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Add beans and cover by 2-inches with reserved stock. Bring to a rolling boil, reduce to simmer and cook 1 hour or until beans are tender but not falling apart. Additional stock may be needed as liquid reduces and beans soften. Remember the consistency is more stew-like than soup like as liquid evaporates. Add diced tomatoes, Italian seasoning and reserved meats, blending well to incorporate ingredients. Season to taste using salt, black pepper, granulated garlic and red pepper flakes. Add kale, parsley and green onions then cook 10–15 or until kale is tender. Adjust seasonings if necessary. Prior to serving, remove bay leaf and toast baguette slices. To serve, ladle a 6–8 ounce portion of stew into a large soup bowl. Top with toasted baguette slices and grated Parmesan cheese.