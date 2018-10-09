Tortilla-Wrapped Spicy Adobo Pork Roast

Preheat oven to 375°F. Onto a half sheet pan, place pork butt and cut 7 (1-inch) slits about 1 inch apart in the roast for stuffing seasonings. Into each of the 7 slits, place a pinch each of salt, black pepper and granulated garlic. Rub well into the slits. Follow with half of the cumin, oregano, chile powder and jalapeño, pushing well into each slit. Finish by adding two whole garlic cloves into each slit, pushing down well to secure into the roast. Using rubber gloves, rub adobo sauce over the entire roast. Season roast completely using paprika and remaining cumin, oregano and chile powder along with salt, black pepper and granulated garlic to taste. In a large Dutch oven, heat bacon fat or olive oil over medium-high heat. Brown pork butt on each side, turning occasionally. Take care not to burn the bacon fat. Remove pork from Dutch oven and set aside. Into the pot, add onions, celery, bell peppers and bay leaves. Sauté over medium-high heat for 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Add beef stock and bring to a rolling boil. Reduce to a simmer and return pork butt to the pot. While simmering, place sugar into a 9-inch sauté pan, add ¼ cup water and cook over medium-high heat, swirling the pan occasionally to create a caramel. NOTE: Do not stir sugar with a spoon. Adjust heat as necessary to brown caramel evenly, taking care not to scorch. Drizzle caramel into the liquid around the outer edge of the roast. Cover the pot tightly and bake 2–2½ hours or until roast is fork tender and internal temperature has reached 195°F. Remove roast from pot and allow to rest 20 minutes before slicing or chopping for wrap.