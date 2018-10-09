Teenage runaway suspected of taking off in her mother’s car

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - A teenager reportedly took off in her mother's car.
Now Bossier City’s juvenile crimes detectives are asking for help finding the 15-year-old runaway.
Jaylen Kenly stands 5′7″ tall and weighs 195 pounds.
Detectives said she might be in the Shreveport area.
Her mother’s car is a red Nissan Sentra with Louisiana license plate ZMA966.
Kenly ran away Friday from Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter in the 4800 block of Shed Road in Bossier City, authorities said.
They urge anyone with any information about Kenly and/or her mothers' car to call Bossier City police at (318) 741-8665.
Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward should call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or log onto the website p3tips.com to submit a tip online.
Tips also can be submitted using a password-protected P3tips mobile app available in the App Store.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.