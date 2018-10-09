Swiss Chard, Italian Sausage and White Bean Soup

In a large, heavy-bottomed pot, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add sausage and sauté 5–7 minutes or until browned and crumbly, stirring and chopping sausage with cooking spoon occasionally. Add onions, celery, bell peppers and minced garlic then cook 5–7 minutes or until vegetables are wilted, stirring often. Add rosemary sprig and cook 1 minute or until fragrant. Stir in stock then add Swiss chard and beans. Bring to a rolling boil then reduce heat. Cover and simmer 20–25 minutes or until Swiss chard is tender. Using tongs, remove and discard rosemary sprig. Adjust seasonings to taste with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Ladle into warm soup bowls and serve immediately with a slice of hearty bread for dipping.