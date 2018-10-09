STEAM Express mobile classroom rolling out in Livingston Parish

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A school bus that has been converted into a mobile classroom is rolling out in Livingston Parish Wednesday, October 10.
The purpose of the bus is to introduce students to STEAM learning opportunities. That’s science, technology, engineering, arts, and math.
Livingston Parish Public Schools officials say the bus has been decorated to look like a steam locomotive and is equipped with Wi-Fi, touchscreen monitors, laptops, and hands-on, interactive modules to help students learn. The design of the bus also allows educators to easily make the transition between elementary level activities to those more suited to high school students.
“The idea behind this mobile classroom project is to bring STEAM-based education to the schools and into our neighborhoods to help students and to give them an experience with STEAM education that they might not otherwise have an opportunity to be exposed to. The bus is adaptable to a variety of projects and all age groups,” said Superintendent Rick Wentzel.
Sponsors of the project and district principals will be the first to tour the new bus on Wednesday. The bus will make its public debut on Thursday, October 11 at the Livingston Parish Fair. It will be set up outside the fairgrounds' exhibition hall from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We want our leadership to see this bus and work with our STEAM program coordinators to incorporate exciting new ways to bring greater learning opportunities to their students,” said Assistant Superintendent Joe Murphy.
Livingston Parish Public Schools will sponsor training workshops for volunteers and school personnel who want to work with students on the STEAM Express. Those sessions will be held October 25 and 26 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. on both days. Volunteers and retired teachers interested in participating should contact Instructional Technology Facilitators Nikki Lavergne (nikki.lavergne@lpsb.org) or Lynn Kennedy (lynn.kennedy@lpsb.org).
“We could not have gotten this project up and running without the support of our community,” said Murphy.
Sponsors include:
- Assess the Need
- B&C Sheet Metal
- Cajun Graphics
- Entergy
- Erdey Insurance Agency
- Gallagher Bassett Services
- Garry Lewis Properties
- Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors – Livingston Council of Realtors
- Livingston Parish supply program sponsored by Assessor Jeff Taylor
- OnCourse Systems for Education
- Parish President Layton Ricks
- Sheriff Jason Ard
- Stark Imagery Digital Design
- Swampland Leather Company
- Waste Management, Inc.
