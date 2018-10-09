Southern head coach Dawson Odums previews big test against Prairie View

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - After an open date, Southern University will return to action this week with perhaps its biggest test of the season in the SWAC, playing a road game Saturday afternoon at Prairie View.
Head coach Dawson Odums will field questions from sports journalists Tuesday around noon.
WAFB will stream the news conference live on the WAFB website and WAFB News app.
The Panthers (3-3, 2-0 SWAC) are also coming off an open date following a 22-16 victory over perennial power Grambling in Dallas the week before. Prairie View’s other SWAC win was a 62-13 blowout of UAPB. Its losses included games against FBS opponents Rice (31-28) and UNLV (46-17).
The Jaguars (2-3, 1-1 SWAC) will try to rebound from a humbling 20-3 homecoming loss to Alcorn State. Southern’s SWAC win was a 29-27 thriller over Alabama A&M in Mobile the week before.
Prairie View, like Alcorn is averaging 34 points a game, while Southern is allowing 34 points a game. The Panthers have the SWAC’s top-ranked offense, averaging 473 yards a game.
Kickoff for Southern at Prairie View is scheduled for 4 p.m.
