Search for remains of Sylviane Lozada underway near Gonzales

Sylviane Lozada
By Donovan Jackson | October 9, 2018 at 12:08 PM CDT - Updated October 9 at 12:53 PM

GONZALES, LA (WAFB) - Authorities are searching an area off Interstate 10 in Gonzales for clues in the murder case of Sylviane Lozada. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation, which is taking place in Ascension Parish.

One police source confirmed they are searching the area for Lozada’s remains.

EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Hicks would only say deputies are working on “an attempted recovery in the Lozada case.”

Crews are reportedly searching an area near I-10 and LA 44 in Gonzales for the remains of Syviane Lozada. (WAFB)

Lozada’s husband, Oscar, is accused of killing her and dismembering her body seven years ago. Oscar Lozada was arrested last month in Mexico and was extradited last week back to Baton Rouge, where authorities claim he confessed to the murder.

Detectives released more details over the weekend surrounding the 2011 murder of Sylviane Finck after Oscar Lozada, who was interviewed for several hours Friday, October 5, reportedly confessed.

On July 18, 2011, concerned family members and friends filed a missing persons report for Finck, a teacher at Brusly High School, and her daughter, who was four years old at the time. Friends, family members, and coworkers hadn’t heard from Finck since July 5.

Also, Finck’s family hadn’t heard from her husband, Lozada, or their daughter, Angelina. The last known communication with Finck was to her mother, who lives in Belgium, on July 5, 2011.

Oscar, Angeline and Sylviane Lozada

