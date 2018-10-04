Report: Barnes & Noble looking to sell

“Under the terms of the Rights Plan, the rights will expire on Oct. 2, 2019. In the absence of further action by the board and subject to certain exceptions, the rights will be exercisable if a person or group, without board approval, acquires 20% or more of Barnes & Noble’s Common Stock or announces a tender offer which results in the ownership of 20% or more of Barnes & Noble’s Common Stock,” officials said in the media release.