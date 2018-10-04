Report: Barnes & Noble looking to sell

NEW YORK (KAIT) - One of the nation’s largest bookstore chains is looking to sell its company, with a decision likely by Oct. 2019.
According to a media release from the company, the company’s board of directors agreed Oct. 3 to enter into a formal review process to “evaluate strategic alternatives for the company.”
“This decision follows expressions of interest from multiple parties in making an offer to acquire the company, including from the Company’s Chairman, Leonard Riggio,” the media release noted.
A group of independent directors will be leading the process to review the sale of the company, with the directors receiving advice from legal and financial advisors on the issue.
“Under the terms of the Rights Plan, the rights will expire on Oct. 2, 2019. In the absence of further action by the board and subject to certain exceptions, the rights will be exercisable if a person or group, without board approval, acquires 20% or more of Barnes & Noble’s Common Stock or announces a tender offer which results in the ownership of 20% or more of Barnes & Noble’s Common Stock,” officials said in the media release.
“If the rights become exercisable, all rights holders (other than the person triggering the rights and related parties) will be entitled to acquire preferred shares equivalent to Barnes & Noble’s Common Stock at a 50% discount.”
