Oyster and Artichoke Patties

Preheat oven to 350°F. Rinse artichoke hearts under cold running water and soak for approximately 30 minutes in cold water. Drain well and set aside. In the bowl of a food processor, add artichoke hearts and pulse until chopped but not totally puréed. Set aside. In a saucepan, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add onion, celery, bell peppers and minced garlic. Sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Add basil, tarragon and chopped artichoke hearts, blending well into the vegetable mixture. Sprinkle in flour and stir to incorporate all ingredients. Add chicken stock and milk. Using a wire whisk, blend until a creamy white sauce is achieved. Add oyster liquid and season to taste using salt, cayenne pepper and granulated garlic. Simmer mixture 10–15 minutes, stirring occasionally to keep mixture from sticking. When ready to serve, add parsley and oysters. Return mixture to a low simmer and continue to cook until oysters are curled and puffy, approximately 7 minutes. Reheat patty shells in the oven. When hot, remove from oven and place 2 patty shells in the center of each serving plate. Top with an equal portion of oyster and artichoke sauce.