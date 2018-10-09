Officials investigate fire at Westlake Chemical plant in Plaquemine

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Officials with the Westlake Chemical plant in Plaquemine confirmed an early morning fire at the facility.
A spokesman with the plant said the fire started in the vinyl chloride monomer (VCM) unit around 4:15 a.m. He said the unit was shut down and the fire was isolated to that unit. He added the fire was put out by 6:25 a.m.
According to plant officials, there were no injuries and there has been no off-site impact.
Officials reported Evergreen Road near the plant was closed to traffic as a precaution.
They added the Iberville Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and Louisiana State Police were contacted around 4:30 a.m.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.