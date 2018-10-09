Ochsner Health System awarded $1.6M grant for fight against opioid epidemic

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has awarded Ochsner Health System a $1.6 million grant.
The grant, which will be used over a four-year period, will help healthcare providers safely manage non-cancer related chronic pain in primary care settings across South Louisiana.
“Opioid prescription drug abuse has been a major public concern in the U.S. for many years with increasing death rates due to fatal overdoses,” said Dr. Eboni Price-Haywood, Director of the Ochsner Center for Outcomes and Health Services Research.
“We have reached a critical point in healthcare where we must change the way we deliver care to patients who suffer from non-cancer chronic pain.”
OPIOID EPIDEMIC (Source: American Society of Addiction Medicine)
- In 2015, two million Americans had substance use disorders involving prescription pain relievers or opiate medication
- Drug overdose is the leading cause of accidental death in the U.S. with more than 20,000 deaths related to prescription pain relievers
- Louisiana is in the top 10 for both the highest opioid prescribing rates and cause of death associated with opioids
Ochsner clinicians expect the data retrieved from this study to lead to critical insights that can effectively improve clinical outcomes and improve care for these patients.
“Ochsner Health System has an ongoing commitment to bringing innovative care solutions to our patients. We are dedicated to providing the best care available today, while simultaneously developing solutions for the patients of tomorrow,” said Leonardo Seoane, MD, Interim Chief Academic Officer, Ochsner Health System.
“Seeking a solution to the ongoing opioid epidemic facing not just Louisiana, but our country, is critically important and funding from the NIH makes programs like Ochsner’s Opioid Treatment and Recovery through Safe Pain Management Program possible.”
