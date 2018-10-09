No. 13 LSU prepares for No. 2 Georgia

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU quarterback Joe Burrow would love to have a happy ending with his fans after the Tigers take on No. 2 Georgia in Death Valley on Saturday.
As disappointing as LSU’s loss was at Florida, the truth of the matter is if the Tigers can upset Georgia, the Tigers will be in position to accomplish some great things. LSU is an 8.5-point underdog.
LSU then hosts Mississippi State, has an open date, and then hosts No. 1 Alabama in early November.
“The good news is we have everything in front of us and if we win those games, we’re right there,” said Burrow. “Bad news is if you lose them, it’s a pretty bad season. So, we’re going to have to put our big boy pants on and go fight these teams to the death.”
“We don’t look at it like that, we don’t talk like that,” said head coach Ed Orgeron. “This is a very hectic schedule, as we all know. It’s passed by so fast. It seems like August was the other day. We’ve played six games; we’re 5-1, which we’re proud of. But we have a long way to go. We have a lot to work on.”
“The fans do play a big role in the Death Valley and everything,” said linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. “Really, we’re just going to go out and focus on playing great offense and defense and special teams.”
“I know it’s going to be a crazy environment,” added cornerback Kristian Fulton. “We need the fans to come out and pack out the stadium because I believe they have a big impact on the game.”
“You just see Death Valley rocking,” said defensive end Breiden Fehoko. “I don’t think a lot of people realize it, but we feed off the atmosphere and environment.”
“Stay there for the whole entire game, it’s going to be an exciting one,” added running back Nick Brossette. “I want to see Death Valley at its fullest. This is why all of us came here, for games like this.”
