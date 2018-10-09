123 missing children located, 3 saved from possible sex trafficking, in Mich. operation

(RNN) – An operation in Michigan late last month identified and located 123 of 301 missing children’s cases in the state, in a welfare check that rescued three believed to be “possible sex trafficking cases.”
The recovery operation, called MISafeKid, was described as a “missing juvenile sweep” according to a release by the U.S. Marshals Service.
It was conducted by the marshals service’s Detroit Missing Child Recovery Unit with Michigan State Police and Wayne County law enforcement agencies.
From the 301 missing children’s case files, the marshals service said, officers “began investigating their whereabouts by visiting last known addresses, friend’s homes and schools in hopes of finding them in a safe place.”
They were able to locate 123 of the children, 119 of them presumably in safe keeping. All the children authorities contacted were “interviewed about potentially being sexually victimized or used in a sex trafficking ring during their period of time that they were deemed missing.”
In addition to the three potential sex trafficking victims, a fourth homeless teenager was taken and turned into the care of Child Protective Services.
The marshals service described the operation as first of its kind conducted in Wayne County.
“The message to the missing children and their families that we wish to convey is that we’ll never stop looking for you,” the release said.
Last month, Michigan State Police had to dispel an online rumor about rampant sex trafficking abductions in the Detroit area.
“There are cases in Michigan, we aren’t trying to fool anyone,” he told the Detroit Free Press at that time.
But, he added: “If we had that big of a problem, we wouldn’t be tweeting about it. We would be doing something.”
