Man arrested for allegedly terrorizing employees at Belle of Baton Rouge Casino with handgun

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office says on October 1, deputies were notified by the casino’s surveillance department that an unknown black male had been terrorizing three employees in the lobby. According to the casino’s surveillance report, the man, later identified as Keion Ferguson, 21, approached the front desk with a handgun tucked into his waistband and asked about one of the casino’s employees. A security officer then reportedly told Ferguson he could not openly carry a gun inside the casino.