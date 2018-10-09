Man arrested for allegedly terrorizing employees at Belle of Baton Rouge Casino with handgun

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man is accused of terrorizing and threatening several employees at the Belle of Baton Rouge Casino & Hotel while in possession of a handgun.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office says on October 1, deputies were notified by the casino’s surveillance department that an unknown black male had been terrorizing three employees in the lobby. According to the casino’s surveillance report, the man, later identified as Keion Ferguson, 21, approached the front desk with a handgun tucked into his waistband and asked about one of the casino’s employees. A security officer then reportedly told Ferguson he could not openly carry a gun inside the casino.
Ferguson then returned to his vehicle and came back to the lobby without the handgun, reportedly telling the employees at the front desk he would “blitz” them.
Ferguson was arrested after EBRSO deputies reviewed surveillance footage. He is charged with terrorizing.
