LSU AgCenter opens corn maze for fall 2018
By Liz Koh | October 9, 2018 at 4:13 AM CDT - Updated October 9 at 4:16 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The LSU AgCenter has opened its corn maze for 2018 and is encouraging people to bring their families to enjoy games, food, animals, and more.

Corn Maze Saturdays

  • October 6 
  • October 13
  • October 20
  • October 27

The maze will be open from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. It is located on Essen Lane, right off I-10.

In addition to the maze, some of the other events include giant sling shots and Hay Mountain. People can also visit the farm animals and take a hayride. There are other activities like pumpkin decorating and a zip line for kids.

Admission is $10 per person. It’s free for children 3 and younger.

