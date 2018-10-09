LSU AgCenter opens corn maze for fall 2018

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The LSU AgCenter has opened its corn maze for 2018 and is encouraging people to bring their families to enjoy games, food, animals, and more.
Corn Maze Saturdays
- October 6
- October 13
- October 20
- October 27
The maze will be open from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. It is located on Essen Lane, right off I-10.
In addition to the maze, some of the other events include giant sling shots and Hay Mountain. People can also visit the farm animals and take a hayride. There are other activities like pumpkin decorating and a zip line for kids.
Admission is $10 per person. It’s free for children 3 and younger.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.