Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus urges residents to vote to amend non-unanimous jury verdict law

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus (LLBC) released a statement Monday against “every vestige of discrimination in the law.”
“This fall, the people of Louisiana must come together to restore justice to our Courts by overturning Louisiana’s racially discriminatory non-unanimous jury law,” said Rep. Randal Gaines, D-Laplace, LLBC chairman.
The members of the caucus are urging the public to vote to amend the state’s constitution, requiring unanimous jury verdicts in felony cases. The caucus says the unjust law has resulted in the state having the highest rate of wrongful convictions and the highest incarceration rate in the country. They say 40 percent of all wrongful convictions come from split juries where two of the twelve jurors believe the accused is not guilty.
Amendment 2 would require unanimous jury verdicts in every case. The LLBC says this would hold prosecutors accountable to the standard of reasonable doubt and protect the rights of every person accused of a crime.
Early voting for the November 6 election will be held October 23 through 30.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.