Louisiana Fish Fry Products purchased by Austin-based company

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Louisiana Fish Fry Products, located on Plank Road in Baton Rouge, has been purchased by an affiliate of a company based out of Austin, Texas, says the Baton Rouge Business Report.
The company, which sells Cajun and Creole cooking products such as spices, batters, and sauces, was founded in 1982 by the Pizzolato family. The company that purchased Louisiana Fish Fry, Peak Rock Capital, says they plan to invest in the company to help it grow. They say they “look forward to working with existing management and employees of Louisiana Fish Fry in their current roles.”
According to their website, Peak Rock Capital is a leading middle-market private equity firm that makes equity and debt investments in companies in North America and Europe.
The Business Report says Louisiana Fish Fry and Tony’s Seafood had a combined revenue of $61.1 million in 2017, which was an increase of 1.8 percent from 2016.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.